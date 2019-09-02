John C. Richardson Jr.
U.S. Navy veteran
John C. Richardson Jr., 92, husband to Jean Rogers Richardson of Georgetown, passed away Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, in Georgetown. John was born in Rowan County, North Carolina, on Dec. 5, 1926, to the late John C. Richardson Sr., and Hattie Hunsucker Richardson. John was a U.S. Navy veteran, serving during World War II as a Machinist, First Class and also served in the U.S. Naval Reserves for many years. John was a member of Cedar Grove Baptist Church, a member of the Ruritan Club, the American Legion and V.F.W. He enjoyed gardening, golf and bowling, and was a private pilot.
In addition to his wife, Jean, he is survived by his son, John W. (Judy) Richardson of Georgetown; daughters, Brenda (John) Weber of Grantville, Pennslyvania, Debbie (Gerald) Tackett of Stamping Ground, and Beverly Richardson (Rachel Taylor) of Dry Ridge; nine grandchildren, six stepgrandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren. He was also survived by his sister-in-law, Phyllis Richardson of North Carolina and a special caregiver, Linda Demick. He was preceded in death by his brother, Robert “Bob” Richardson, and his sister, Betty Lou Campbell.
Visitation for family and friends will be Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Tucker, Yocum & Wilson Funeral Home with a 1 p.m. service with the Rev. Darrell Taylor officiating. Burial with military honors will follow the service at Crestlawn Memorial Gardens with Matthew Tackett, Andrew Tackett, Brad Richardson, Johnny Richardson, Wayne Robey, Steven Baldwin, Dan Huber and Jordann Tackett serving as pallbearers. Honorary bearers will be Chester Wilson, Rachel Taylor, Gerald Tackett and John Weber.
The family would like to give special thanks to Hospice of the Bluegrass and the staff at Dover Manor for their kindness and care.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.tuckeryocumwlson.com.