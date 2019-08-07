A four-car collision on Leestown and Browns Mill roads left one man dead and two injured while shutting down the busy roadway for several hours Tuesday morning, according to Scott County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Sgt. Eddie Hart.
Remos Martinez, 28, of Mexico City, was pronounced dead at 7:07 a.m. by Scott County Coroner John Goble.
The preliminary investigation shows Martinez was driving a Honda Civic southbound toward Lexington when he attempted to pass a Sallee Horse Transportation semi. As he passed, he collided head on with a Ford SUV. Officers at the scene said a Cobalt also had to leave the roadway to avoid Martinez.
The accident was reported at 5:59 a.m., and when officers arrived, they found Martinez unresponsive and did not have a pulse. A male passenger had to be extracted by cutting off the top of the car and was transported to the University of Kentucky Hospital where he was listed in critical but stable condition Tuesday evening. A female passenger in the SUV also had to be extracted and was transported to UK in critical but stable condition Tuesday evening as well.
Officers at the scene said the driver of the Cobalt was not injured, and the Sallee horse trailer was also struck but was allowed to leave as the horses were beginning to get agitated.
