A two-page letter was mailed to several Georgetown businesses critical of displaying the Gay Pride rainbow flag in support of the city council’s approval of a Fairness Ordinance.
One business, My Old Kentucky Foam, held the letter since October when it arrived, but ultimately decided to share it via Facebook.
In multiple interviews with area media, My Old Kentucky Foam owner Darrin Burchell said his decision to go public was based upon what he feels is the fundamentally right thing to do.
“I got through the first three paragraphs and I said, ‘this is a hate letter,’” Burchell told WKYT. “I’ve never gotten one of these before, and what did I do wrong?’
“We’re a brewery, we are about the beer. We are about serving good food, good drink to people and making them happy, no matter who you are, what you look like, where you come from, you’re welcome here.”
The letter’s author called the rainbow flag, “an extremely polarizing symbol” comparing it to the Confederate flag. The author stated they would no longer be a customer at Kentucky Foam and expressed a dislike for same-sex relationships and parenting.
“I don’t like being bullied,” Burchell said. “I don’t like telling other people that they should be discriminated against, or don’t have as many rights as other people.”
The flag is no longer on display, but it was never meant to be a political statement anyway, he said.
