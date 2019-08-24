Battling cancer is a journey no one wants to go on. But when cancer survivors gather, they share a bond only they can understand and appreciate.
Dianna Kouns, an oncology nurse at Georgetown Community Hospital, has helped many patients on that journey. She has encouraged them to come to the annual Scott County Survivorship Dinner, which she has helped organize over the years.
This year, it will mean a little more to her.
She was diagnosed in January with melanoma on her foot, had surgery and is still in the recovery process.
“It puts a whole new light on this. I’ve helped with the survivor dinner, but having been diagnosed myself makes this year’s dinner special. I’m on the other side of the fence this year,” Kouns said. “We do share a common bond. We celebrate victories and remember those we have lost along the way. It encourages us to continue the fight.”
About 200 cancer survivors and their guests will share that special bond when they gather again for this year’s Scott County Survivorship Dinner on Sept. 12 at Evans Orchard. Registration is from 6:30-7 p.m., and the free dinner is being catered by Made From Scratch.
“It is a celebration of life. People who have gone through cancer have gone through a lot,” said Lee Dell Vanlandingham, a cancer survivor and organizer of this year’s dinner. “We are celebrating we are alive and celebrate each day. Cancer survivors have a special communication. We can speak without words and share similar experiences, it almost is a family event.”
All anyone has to do to attend the dinner is contact her by Sept. 9 by calling or texting (859) 967-6833 or by emailing leedellvanlandingham@gmail.com. Not only will there be dinner, but Ronnie Epperson, a cancer survivor, will be the keynote speaker and throughout the night, each survivor will win a prize valued at least $25 thanks to a drawing based on a ticket each survivor receives.
“I have a team of seven helping me with donations. People are so generous when it comes to donating gifts,” she said. “Evans is donating the barn for the evening, O’Charley’s is providing the pie.”
Gina Whittle is a breast cancer survivor for eight years, having been diagnosed in 2011.
“I’m one of the fortunate women who caught it super early. I taught at Southern the whole time I was undergoing radiation,” she said. “I would run over to get my treatment during lunch, and be back in time to teach PE.
“The survivor dinner is just a really nice way we can make survivors feel special. My daughter usually goes with me and it is a fun night for us.”
It truly has become a night to celebrate life.
“I have a whole new perspective on cancer now. I know how it feels to be told you have cancer,” Kouns said. “It’s not good to hear others are going through it, but it helps knowing you are not alone.”
It comes back to sharing a special bond only a cancer survivor understands.
“When diagnosed, you feel like you are all alone,” Whittle said. “But when you can talk to someone who has been down that road it is a huge comfort. They are still walking, working, and still going.”
