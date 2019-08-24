Kelly Caudill is a Scott County High School graduate. So, is her husband, Ryan.
But their son Brayden is on the Great Crossing Warhawks football team, which opened its season last night against SCHS.
Any conflicting emotions pulling for Great Crossing? the reporter asked.
“Nope, none at all,” she said laughing. “We love it. We’re excited.”
While the excitement is obviously shared by most fans, there were plenty of conflicting feelings throughout the capacity plus crowd packed into Birds Nest Stadium to see the first Battle of the Birds Friday.
“It feels weird to say my kiddo will be a Warhawk and not a Scott County Cardinal,” Tyler Campbell posted on his Facebook page before the game. “I’m looking forward to a fun atmosphere and a good game. It will be interesting to watch this new rivalry develop over the next few years.
“My kiddos may be future Warhawks, but it will be impossible for me not to chant ‘Red Heat’ at some point during the game.”
Several Northern Elementary teachers posed for a Facebook photo, with a mixture of SCHS and GCHS shirts.
“It’s a house divided at Northern Elementary,” said teacher Tara Krebs accompanying the Facebook photo. “And apparently in my own house as well.
“Battle of the Birds, here we come.”
Charlene Harris isn’t conflicted about which team to pull for — her son Cheney plays for the Cardinals, although her daughter is attending Great Crossing. She is concerned about the outcome … sort of.
“I know Scott County wants to beat Great Crossing 100-0, but I really want Great Crossing to have a good game,” she said. “So, I’m conflicted about that.”