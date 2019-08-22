There were no First Day of School jitters at the Hobbs household with Harrison starting kindergarten at brand new school Creekside Elementary.
“He couldn’t sleep last night he was so excited,” said Glenn Hobbs, Harrison’s dad. “He woke me up three times asking if it was time to wake up.”
Glenn had his hands full with a younger sibling, Harrison and facetiming his walk into school for the first time. He was facetiming his wife, who was in the hospital and couldn’t be there.
“His teacher was incredible. She called my wife to make sure she was OK,” Glenn said.
Harrison was one of more than 9,000 Scott County students starting the 2019-20 school year Wednesday. It was a historic day on many levels beyond the personal stories.
Many students were in new locations this year, thanks to redistricting and the opening of Creekside Elementary and Great Crossing High schools. An expansion at Georgetown Middle greeted students there. Redistricting shuffled more students to GMS this year to alleviate crowding.
The morning started early as parents and buses rolled into school parking lots across the district.
“What a great historic first day for Scott County Schools,” said Superintendent Dr. Kevin Hub as he and other district personnel toured GCHS as part of their two-day visit around the district. “It has been an awfully smooth start. District staff and I are proud to provide opportunities to students, and the board had a vision of what they wanted in these new schools.”
There was still some finishing work being done at Great Crossing , but Hub said that was to be expected.
“We knew we would have some projects that are finishing up, but they are not hindering what the principals are wanting to accomplish today,” Hub said, adding that the work didn’t not affect the occupancy certification process and it was safe to be in the buildings.
Principals and parents both praised the smooth start to the year.
“I think things have gone great this morning,” said Carrie Patterson, Creekside’s principal. She said the school had 521 enrolled at last count.
GCHS principal Joy Lusby likewise was pleased with how the first day started.
“I was pleasantly surprised how smooth everything went,” she said. “But we were ready. When we all left last night, I went and knew that there was nothing else to do but to arise and get here. It was a fantastic feeling.
“The kids are in a good mood, and the parents too. I had one parent say they had been in the district 28 years, and this was the smoothest first day she had ever seen. And that is a good feeling.”
Great Crossing’s enrollment is more than 1,450 students, and Lusby said students are focusing on personality traits, taking a personality test and learning how the four different personalities interact with one another for the first day while learning about processes and procedures at the new school.
While crews continue to put on finishing touches, like finishing the welding area and the auditorium at Great Crossing and the library reading steps get carpeted at Creekside, everyone could not get over the new buildings.
“I can’t get give enough credit to the construction crews and our staff. The board was very intentional about incorporating architecture and design that reflected Georgetown and Scott County,” Hub said. “These people put in a lot of long hours to get us ready for opening day. They take a lot of pride in their work and these buildings too.”
Hobbs said he and his son were excited to see the finished product.
“This place is amazing. A lot of top of the line things,” he said. “About a month ago, we would drive by and look at it and I would be thinking ‘I don’t know if they will be ready.’ But they are and they did a good job.”
