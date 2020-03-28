Thanks to the birth of a high school sports rivalry, the christening of facilities and the rising of new stars, everybody was certain to remember the inaugural year of the “Birds Nest” era, anyhow.
Now, of course, there are elements of it that will stay in our mind for the wrong reasons. An unfulfilled run to the KHSAA boys’ basketball Sweet 16 for Scott County, plus a potentially wiped-out spring season for both the Cardinals and Great Crossing Warhawks, hang in the balance due to the domino effect of the COVID-19 virus.
If the history books are ultimately closed on the 2019-20 high school sports year, and only what transpired from mid-July through the first week of March is the measuring stick, district athletic director Daniel-Taylor Wells still sees the debut as an unqualified success.
“What’s been nice is to see so many folks buying in, recognizing that the new school is a benefit to so many kids,” Wells said. “It’s a lot easier when there are so many people in the community willing to do whatever it takes to create opportunities.”
From the get-go, with more than 7,000 spectators attending the first-ever football game between Scott County and Great Crossing on Friday, August 23, all aspects of the numbers game showed that the community’s talent and fan bases were up to the task.
Wells estimated that he played a role in hiring at least 50 coaches across the freshman, junior varsity and varsity levels due to the doubling of programs. Even with spring sign-ups still in progress when the KHSAA instituted an emergency “dead period” earlier this month, 290 new player positions had been created this academic year.
“Maybe there are some kids participating in all three seasons, but if you count actual spots on the roster and compare them to 2018-19, that’s the number,” Wells said.
For Wells, 37, along with superintendent Dr. Kevin Hub, principals Meocha Williams of Scott County and Joy Lusby of Great Crossing, and the board of education, every step of the journey served up a potential can of worms.
Many community members, not to mention coaches and administrators, lamented what the end of the one-school era – launched in 1975 – might mean for the county’s burgeoning athletic tradition.
“Even I was always in the camp of ‘only one school’ my whole life,” Wells admitted. “Once this opportunity arose, and I realized it was going to happen, who would not want to be a part of that and making it the best it can be?”
After the process of assigning students to either of schools by residence, another potential speed bump was the allowance for open enrollment. All students (athletes or not) had the option to attend the other school by signing up for classes by a certain date.
In an era when sports are serious business, transfers are common, and vague accusations of recruiting are lodged against schools almost every day, some assumed that element of school choice would invite shenanigans. Sanity prevailed, however.
‘I think a lot of people were skeptical,” Wells said of open enrollment. “What we’ve found is that the vast majority of kids went where they were districted. It’s about 10 percent that are not. That’s out of about 2,700 total kids. We have 700 freshmen next year, and the percentage is about the same. And the ones who are choosing to open enroll, it’s all kids, not just athletes.”
Salesmanship takes place, Wells acknowledged, but he noted it’s a brand that promotes creativity, personal growth and professional development.
“The coaches have done a great job dealing with it,” Wells said. “It has inspired our coaches to excel. They have to be at their best, because they know kids have a choice.”
Questions about the equality of facilities also arose when the scope of Great Crossing’s new facilities became apparent.
In addition to sharing a new football stadium adjacent to the rival campus, Scott County also saw Great Crossing receive a new soccer field, a field house, and a side-by-side softball and baseball complex.
Rather than adopt a “what about us” attitude, SC programs became proactive, or wore their weathered facilities as a badge of honor. Baseball coaches and players successfully campaigned for improvements to the lights at Sutton Field. Jim McKee, the Cardinals’ venerable and outspoken football coach, has featured his team’s tradition-rich weight room in countless videos on social media.
“Most schools right now are combining, and we’re taking one apart,” Wells said. “Some facilities might not match up, but instead of complaining about it, you have coaches rallying around it and taking pride in what their school has. McKee is the prime example.”
The thankless job of lining up schedules and ordering necessary equipment for each sport fell on Wells.
When that process began, there were no coaches to consult, or buildings in which to store the mountain of boxes when they arrived.
“It’s definitely a labor of love. If anyone thought about what actually had to be done – new teams, a new school, new coaches, new equipment – it would have been overwhelming,” Wells said. “We had a wish list, but we had to do things like order football supplies and put together a football schedule when we hadn’t even hired a football coach.”
Interviewing and hiring those coaches, even with many worthy candidates already in house, was a pressure-packed endeavor.
“We went from 1996 to 2019 without having really to hire any basketball or football coaches. The one that we did hire was Steve Helton, and he was already in the system after working with Coach (Billy) Hicks,” Wells said. “It was foreign to us. We’ve always had coaches who are great at what they do. We’ve been looking at some awards for years of service, and you find most of them have been locked in for 15, 20, 25 years.”
Once the behind-the-scenes work was done, the hard part – but also the fun side – began.
Last summer’s football kickoff, a carnival atmosphere only somewhat overshadowed by Scott County’s lopsided 72-7 win, served up a first sign that the new landscape was more about united pride than degrees of separation.
Significant sections of the stadium weren’t approved for spectators until the days, even hours, leading up to the game. Nobody was entirely sure if the network of newly paved parking lots would contain all the vehicles, or how crowd control would work for an event almost triple the size of the biggest on-campus basketball game.
“It’s unheard of to open a new facility with the first game like that,” Wells said. “I was directing traffic around the front gate all night, so I didn’t get to see any of the game, but I loved every second of it. So many people were involved in allowing that to happen, We had a lot of areas that were temporary access. The fire marshal was great in working with us right up until the day of the game. All the people directing traffic. It took a true community effort to pull that off.”
Scott County football tradition rolled on a 10-win season for the 12th consecutive autumn, the longest such current streak in the state. Great Crossing also persisted, earned its inaugural win in dramatic fashion at Grant County, and punched a ticket to the playoffs.
Great Crossing success in its inaugural season included district championships for boys’ soccer and volleyball, region tournament appearances by girls’ basketball and girls’ soccer, a regular season district championship for boys’ basketball, and a third-place finish at regions by girls’ golf.
Some sports have significant room to grow.
Boys’ and girls’ lacrosse started this spring as “unified” teams that will be required to separate when the KHSAA sanctions the sport next year.
A few other programs – Great Crossing girls’ soccer and basketball, and Scott County boys’ soccer – lacked at least one sub-varsity squad. Golf and tennis must now fill four teams, and the numbers haven’t been spread evenly.
Those, and other opportunities, are likely to grow thanks to the attitude that allowed a new school to sprout up in a year.
‘We’ve had a ton of support from the superintendent and the board through this process. Even before this, they understood the value of adding sports and activities,” Wells said. “We’ve added bass fishing team, eSports, trap shooting, middle school volleyball and track. That’s a ton of new kids participating. Everyone shares that vision. They understand that extracurricular activities matter and pay off in the long run.”
Wells, an SCHS graduate who was a student manager on the 1998 state championship basketball team, is philosophical about the future of the job that was created for him. Prior to the new role, he was athletic director at his alma mater.
“If they came around tomorrow and said they didn’t have a place for me, my job has been so fulfilling,” he said. “I’ve had a chance the past two years to help build something that’s going to be in this county forever.
“I have a picture of that first football game on my wall, and you think of all the firsts. That first basketball game, that first wrestling match between the two schools. That’s what it’s all about, this community supporting its kids.”
