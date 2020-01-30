Alcohol sales on Sunday will now begin at 10 a.m. after the Georgetown City Council approved the ordinance’s second reading. The vote was 4-to-3 with Marvin Thompson, Polly Singer-Eardley and Karen Tingle-Sames voting against the change.
A zone change for a 22-acre lot on the bypass near Lemons Mill Road was approved. Gary Keckley of Goodworks Unlimited and Matt Welch, of Welch Development Group made the presentation for a senior living housing community that will also include out lots for restaurants.
Annexation and zone change for approximately 2.75 acres property at 113/115 on Etter Lane was passed unanimously with six votes. Council member Connie Tackett recused herself and council member David Lusby was not present.
A second reading of an ordinance repealing provisions regulating group homes in Georgetown was read. City attorney Devon Golden cautioned council members other communities have repealed similar ordinances to prevent potential lawsuits.
“I’m seeing other courts overturn similar ordinances and I don’t think we should ignore those legal decisions,” said Golden. The measure passed with a margin of 5-to-2 with Singer-Eardley and Tingle-Sames voting no to the proposal.
First reading of an ordinance to annex approximately 17 acres at 185 Industry Road was held. No vote is required on a first reading.
In other council business:
— Chase Azevedo, general manager of Georgetown Municipal Water and Sewer Service, received funds to replace a variable frequency drive at waste water treatment plant No. 2. The cost for the necessary piece of equipment is $16,690.00.
— Mayor Tom Prather reported that 2020 was the 30th anniversary of the city’s relationship with its sister city in Tahara Cho, Japan. City officials and guests from that city will be welcomed here, possibly during the 2020 Festival of the Horse Sept. 11-13. A delegation of city officials and guests from Georgetown, including the mayor, will visit Tahara Cho, Sept.16-26. Citizens who would like to join the delegation are encouraged to attend an information meeting on Thursday, Jan. 30, at 6 p.m. in council Chambers. The city will not be allocating public funds for the visit.
— Council approved a municipal order allowing a right-in, right-out road project to begin at Walmart.
— Matt Summers, a senior planner at the Georgetown Planning and Zoning Commission was asked by the mayor to present a report concerning potential revisions to the Zoning Ordinance and Subdivision and Development Regulations.
