A new fall festival is on the horizon in Georgetown.
The first ever Cardome Fall Fest is Sept. 13-14 with live music, food, games, inflatables and more. The event is free.
The fall fest will be on the Cardome Centre property, running from 5 p.m. to midnight Friday, Sept. 13, and from 11 a.m. to midnight Saturday, Sept. 14.
Ss. Francis and John Parish, along with St. John School, are working with Cardome to bring this event to the centre grounds. A festival with Ss. Francis and John Parish and St. John School used to be held on Double Stink Farm some years ago.
Along with the food, games and music there will be three different raffles for prizes of $10,000, $4,000 and $1,000. Around 2,000 raffle tickets have already been purchased before the festival, said Festival Chairman Chuck Comer. Proceeds will go to benefit the school, church and Cardome Centre, said Advertising Chair James Drummond.