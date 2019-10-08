Scott County registered voters who will be out of town on election day, Nov. 5, but still want to cast their votes can start voting via absentee ballot on Tuesday.
Absentee voting hours start at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8, and will be every weekday through Monday, Nov. 4, said Amber Hoffman, election coordinator. There will also be Saturday hours from 9 a.m. to noon on Oct. 26, and Nov. 2.
“If they are going to be out of town for work or school, all they need to do is bring their ID and sign the application why they won’t be in town on election day,” she said.
The 2020 election features all state offices, especially between Gov. Matt Bevin and Andy Beshear and Scott Countians Ryan Quarles and Haley Conway for Agriculture Commissioner.
The Voter Registration/Election Department is on the third floor of the courthouse at 101 E. Main St.
Mail-in absentee ballots will still be sent out as well, and registered voters who are unable to go to the polls on election day for illness or age can also send in mail-in ballots or vote absentee ballot, Hoffman said.
The county clerk’s office has been offering the absentee voting for several years now, Hoffman said.
“Throughout the years we have stayed pretty busy those four weeks leading up to the election,” she said.
If anyone has questions on how to apply for absentee voting or the process, call Hoffman at 502-863-7875 and press 5 for elections.