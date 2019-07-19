After 25 years of service, Georgetown Fire Department Fire Chief John Ward is retiring Aug 1.
Ward began volunteering for the fire department when he was in college. “My friend said the fire department was looking for volunteers, so I did that for about a year and a half. When a full time job opened up, I thought to myself, ‘This is what I want to do with my career,’” Ward said. “And from there I never looked back.”
In 1998, he was promoted to captain, and in 2011, he became the assistant fire chief. In 2014, he was promoted to fire chief.
While he was the fire chief, Ward had many accomplishments including the establishment of the Officer Development Program and the Citizen’s Fire Academy.
Ward explained that friends told him that when the time comes to retire, he’d know, and that the time had finally come.
As for what’s next, Ward said he’s not sure what the next chapter holds. “The fire department’s been a big part of my life, but I’m excited to see what comes next,” he said.
One thing is for sure —Ward was extremely grateful to serve as the community’s fire chief. “I just want people to know how thankful I am to have been able to serve the community. I’ve truly been blessed,” Ward said. “I really do think God put me there for a reason.”
Christi Zimmerman can be reached at czimmerman@news-graphic.com.