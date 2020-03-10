Seventeen previous Scott County High School boys’ basketball teams won region titles, and most of them enjoyed significant runs in the KHSAA Sweet 16.
Ardent fans can recite the details by chapter and verse. Recollections of where they ate the pre-game meal and whom they hugged after milestone wins are still minty fresh. Names and numbers roll off the tongue.
Admit it, SC loyalists: We’re spoiled. Not much that happens from late February to mid-March wields the wow factor these days.
That said, if Saturday’s shocking, 65-62 upset of Lexington Catholic to win an unprecedented fourth consecutive 11th Region title and the other details of this unlikely finishing kick don’t make the little hairs on your forearms stand in salute, you might want to check your pulse.
“We’re going to Rupp Arena (with a record of) 19-16, and we’ve got a legitimate shot to make a run,” SC coach Tim Glenn said. “We’ve just got to go down there and play hard. We’ve got to keep growing. That’s what I say each time. We’ve got to go, and we’ve got to grow. Hopefully we’ll have enough discipline to do that.”
Scott County received a smattering of preseason nods to finish second in its district and region, and perhaps top 25 in the state, but it was likely a sign of respect and name recognition.
Otherwise, the conversation about the Cardinals was confined to whispers about what they didn’t have. Seven senior mainstays graduated after back-to-back appearances in the state final. Four key pieces from last winter’s junior varsity program wound up at Great Crossing.
“We’re a really good Scott County team right now. We didn’t start out that way, but again, we didn’t have the same shake everybody else did,” Glenn said. “It’s a tribute to these guys. They worked that hard. Not a lot of teams are able to persevere through those things.”
Glenn himself was perhaps the greatest unknown of all after sliding one spot down the bench into the chair occupied by a living legend, Billy Hicks, for the past quarter century. Hicks retired after a state record 1,013 wins, including two KHSAA championships (1998 and 2007) with SC and seven championship game appearances in all.
Cardinal players saw it as a seamless transition. Given their collective lack of experience, perhaps there was no better time than the present.
“We’ve done so much with him, the way he’s changed our practices to work with our strengths,” said senior and region tournament most valuable player Terrin Hamilton, whose 23 points and 10 rebounds fueled Saturday’s watershed win.
Scott County’s celebrated Class of 2019 won 132 games and lost only 18 in four seasons, an unthinkable .880 winning percentage. Nobody in their right mind expected the wins to add up that easily out of the gate with an all-new cast, but lofty expectations are automatic when you wear the SC colors.
December set the tone for a roller-coaster regular season. SC bounced back from an opening loss at Bullitt East with a hard-fought road victory over University of Louisville recruit J.J. Traynor and Bardstown.
Lexington Catholic brought Scott County back to earth, 62-49, in the Cardinals’ home opener.
“Hopefully we see them again,” Glenn said at the time.
SC nosed above .500 for the first time with a 77-72 win over athletic, talented Jeffersonville (Indiana) in the fifth game of the season. But the Cardinals then dropped three of their next four contests, including the first-ever clash with Great Crossing.
Another sputtering stretch of five losses in six dates christened the new year, leading up to a Toyota Classic that started well with two wins but concluded with a loss to Frederick Douglass in a championship game that was never close.
Twice, the Cardinals fell three games below .500, but a revenge win against Douglass and a last-second victory over Bryan Station on back-to-back nights were an unexpected and sudden sign that SC could compete in the 42nd District.
“We came together and started trusting each other more,” said Mikaleb Coffey, a junior whose tireless defense was instrumental in the turnaround.
Even so, the Cardinals dropped the final two games of the regular season to finish 15-15. Then it took a furious fourth-quarter comeback and overtime win over Bryan Station in the district semifinals just to earn a region berth.
SC lost to Douglass for the third time in the district championship, but seeing his team come back from a 19-point deficit to lead most of the second half spoke volumes to Glenn about his team’s potential in March.
“I’m just so proud of them. It’s a beautiful thing to see a bunch of young men come together and do what they’ve done over the last three or four weeks,” Glenn said. “It just really touched my heart, and I hope it does for the students and administration.”
A reasonably favorable draw – SC moved through the region bracket with double-digit wins over Frankfort and Tates Creek – furnished the Cardinals’ chance to spring their biggest upset in at least two decades.
“I had a guy in town stop me and say, ‘You all got a shot of beating Catholic.’ I said the way we’re playing right now and the way everybody’s bought in, yeah, we’ve got a shot,” Glenn said. “I didn’t think it was a slim shot. I thought we had a legitimate shot to win it and maybe make a run down there (at state).”
Glenn essentially shortened his lineup to the five starters (Hamilton, Coffey, Aaron Leake, Chase Grigsby and Elias Richardson) and two reserves (Jeremy Hamilton and Josh Bredwood) for the playoffs.
The elder Hamilton and Coffey, who transferred from Tates Creek, were the only two with significant prior varsity experience. Terrin’s sophomore brother and the senior Bredwood weren’t even JV starters last season.
What the Cardinals lacked in ballyhoo, they made up for with brotherhood. Sacrificing “me” for “we,” they changed the course of a season and quashed any delusion that Scott County’s tradition would die with a divided district.
“It’s our heart,” Terrin Hamilton said. “We just play so hard. We love to play with each other.”
Play on, they will, quite possibly with the highest number of losses in the Sweet 16 field.
Anyone who underestimates SC will do so at their peril. The Cards have another manageable draw, with no potential match-up against a Louisville team unless they earn — perish the thought — a third straight trip to the final.
It all tips off Wednesday, March 18.
“I’ve never been there,” Coffey said. “It’ll be fun,”
“The last couple years, we rode that ridge line. This year we were in hills and valleys and back roads and whatever,” Glenn added. “We’re on the ridge now. We’ve got to try to stay up there and ride to Lexington here in a couple weeks.”
