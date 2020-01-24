STAMPING GROUND — After hearing a second reading of a proposed amendment to the city’s alcoholic beverage control (ABC) ordinance, Stamping Ground commissioners approved the amendment with a 4-0 vote. Streets Commissioner Robert Jones was not present at the meeting.
The amendment includes language that will allow an alcohol license to be issued pending a building inspection rather than requiring the building inspection be completed before the city issues an alcohol permit.
The board also heard a mid-year financial report from city finance advisor, Melissa Bayer. Bayer reminded the commissioners if any budget amendments were required they should be presented to the board shortly. The city’s fiscal year ends on June 30.
The budget of each of the commissioners was reviewed. The budget for Economic Development was reduced by $16,500 but other commission budgets did not change. The city plans to spend some of the remaining funds on sidewalk improvements and parks improvement. Parks Commissioner Jessie Zagaruyka presented several plans for the addition of bathroom facilities in the city park and presented pictures illustrating repairs that were required in the parks.
In other action:
—Commissioners voted to allocate $650 to cover the costs of tree removal for three large trees down in the park and vicinity.
— The flag pole at the city courthouse was damaged by strong winds and must be replaced at a cost of no more than $500.
— The city’s 10th Annual Easter Egg Hunt date is April 11 with a rain date of April 18.
— A new bank account will be established for the city to administer the ABC ordinance. Funds will be transferred from the general account to the ABC account until which time the ABC revenue can re-pay the general account.
“We need to monitor the general fund closely also so we don’t go over budget,” said Bayer.
—A new part-time police officer, Todd Walls, will be sworn into the department on Monday, Feb.3.
Jackie Anders can be reached at janders@news-graphic.com.