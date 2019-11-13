This season has been tough to get the donations needed to provide nearly 900 families with the essential Thanksgiving fixings. The AMEN House has been hard at work organizing what they have already collected for the season and hope to reach their goal by the end of the week.
Basket donations are being collected until Saturday, Nov. 16.
The goal is to give families the opportunity to make memories this holiday season with their loved ones by providing the ingredients to cook the meal themselves instead of giving them an already cooked meal, said AMEN House Director Michele Carlisle.
Several local churches have collected baskets for the AMEN House, putting the total number of completed baskets just over 500. That still leaves a big chunk of the work undone.
The work never stops, though. Around 40 families are seen a day walking through the doors of the AMEN House, and that isn’t just around a holiday.
The items needed for a basket are:
— A $15 gift card for turkey
Canned items:
— Corn
— Sweet potatoes/yams
— Gravy
— Fruit
— Cranberry sauce
— Chicken broth
Boxed items:
— Stuffing mix
— Potatoes
— Corn bread
— Dessert
With the weather getting colder, donations of winter coats and gloves are also appreciated to keep those in need warm this season.
