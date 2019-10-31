A normal busy day in downtown includes checking out the window displays for goods and services.
But this Veterans Day, a little something extra can be seen: a salute to Veterans.
Local American Legion Post 24 is seeking photos and memorabilia of family veterans to display in business windows along Main Street. The Post 24 Auxiliary club is helping to coordinate the Veterans Day window displays which will run the week before Veterans Day, Monday, Nov. 3 through Nov. 11.
A post auxiliary member Betty Votaw, brought the tradition to Georgetown years ago after seeing similar displays in Carlisle storefronts. She wanted a way to honor her husband, Lorell Votaw, a Korean War veteran and other veterans in the area, saying she and her husband were always very active in the American Legion here.
“My husband held every office at Post 24, there was just a small group of us keeping the post together back then,” said Votaw. Her husband would have been happy to hear of the recent act of Congress, The Legion Act broadens membership criteria.
The Act— Let Everyone Get Involved in Opportunities for National Service Act (LEGION) — fills in the gaps of war eras and redefines The American Legion’s membership eligibility dates. Senate Bill S.504 passed in July and opens the door for all veterans who have served since 1941 to become members, thereby including service members who served during periods that were not previously recognized as times of war by the federal government. The bill passed in the 100th year of The American Legion’s charter, issued in 1919.
Post Commander, Jim Woodrum, said he is thrilled to be able to invite more veterans to become members of the club.
“The new legislation makes eligible about 3 million veterans that were not eligible to join because of the way the bylaws were initially written,” said Woodrum. “We have about 360 members now and are always ready to welcome more.”
He hopes many community members will contribute to the photo displays downtown, whether they are members of the legion or not, Woodrum said.
Doug Smith of Smith Realty on Main Street owns one of the businesses participating in the storefront window display.
“The American Legion is a wonderful organization full of great people who have defended our country,” said Smith. “They are just an excellent organization and they do a lot of good in our community.”
One service the post provides to the community is a place to retire tattered or torn American flags. A flag retirement ceremony is part of the post’s Veterans Day activities this year. Flags dropped off at the post will be destroyed in a reverent manner on Monday, Nov. 11 at 5 p.m..
Anyone interested in retiring a flag may drop off the flag using the drop box in the legion parking lot, 220 Connector Rd.
Mary Eads, auxiliary member and one of the photo display coordinators suggests photos and memorabilia can be dropped off at the post location from 3-7 p.m. today through Saturday. Items should be identified with name, rank, dates of service and branch, as well as the name and phone number of the person dropping off items on the back of the items so they can be returned.
For more information, contact Eads at 502-542-2510.
Jackie Anders can be reached at janders@news-graphic.com.