The Rev. Dae Nichols had one simple question for about 100 worshipers of all races and denominations Tuesday night.
“Are you fed up?” he asked repeatedly, his voice rising in a challenge.
Nichols was delivering the sermon at Faith Baptist Church as Scott County churches marked the 400th Anniversary of slavery in America as part of the Angela Project. The Angela Project, named after the first slave that came off a ship in Jamestown, Virginia, has taken many members of these churches on a 40-day prayer journey on race relations through history, where they are today and where they are going.
Cheri Mills, a master of divinity student at Baptist Seminary of Kentucky on the campus of Georgetown College, completed a three-year project on putting together a study and prayer journey on race relations through America’s history.
Much of Tuesday’s service focused on how churches need to get outside the four walls and into the community and bring real change for all people.
“We know the Bible tells us the children of Israel after 400 years God would bring them out better. We believe that we will come together as a community of faith and change our community with our faith,” said Pastor Rodney Mason from Wesley United Methodist Church. “It’s been long enough we have been divided. It’s been long enough that we have been broken. It’s been long enough our community has been depressed, repressed and suppressed. We believe God is calling us together to stand up against slavery and his child, which is racism and prejudice. We should all be able to say we love one another.”
Participating churches were Wesley United Methodist, Newtown Christian, Faith Baptist, Georgetown Baptist, Oxford Christian and Curedas de Amor. Prayers were offered for forgiveness of enslaving others, repentance and guidance on how to move forward.
But it was the message from Nichols, pastor of St. John’s AME Church in Greenup, Kentucky, that charged the worshipers.
Using scripture from Acts 16 and the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.’s writings from the Birmingham jail as the backdrop, Nichols said he liked those writings because Dr. King reminds us, “Anytime we are made aware of injustices of any kind, it is our duty to confront and correct it. When we allow injustice to prevail over any group of people, it not only directly affects them but indirectly affects us all.”
He urged churches to start standing up against injustices they see and not be as worried about position because they have the power to make change.
“Paul says he is fed up of preaching day after day, year after year and no one is changing,” Nichols thundered. “There are pastors here tonight who are fed up of preaching day after day, year after year and nothing changes. There are parishioners here who come to Bible study day after day but are fed up because nothing changes.
“You can be active in your community without being effective in your community. Paul reminds us that anytime when we are in the presence of injustices, we are to confront and call out the demon that is keeping them. They called Paul out because he responded to social injustice. You have been taught that what happens out there doesn’t matter cause we are in here. But what you don’t know is that what happens out there affects us in here and we should be the ones affecting what happens out there.
“There is a difference in position and power. Position is given by men, power is given by God. We have a church that is more concerned with who is in position then who has power. A bus driver had position, but Rosa Parks had had the power.”
Mason continued the challenge to worshipers that the conversation started must continue and there is a community that needs the church.
“If this is as far as it goes, then we have failed,” he said.
The group will continue meeting even after the Aug. 20 event at Faith Baptist. They will meet again on Sept. 10, at Georgetown Baptist at 6:30 p.m.
