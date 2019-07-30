After 32 years, 27 years of those as director, Kathie Adkins will be turning over the reins of the Scott County Animal Protection and Control to her long-time friend and assistant director Sherry Bishop.
Bishop will take over on Thursday, Aug. 1, after the Scott County Fiscal Court approved the hire last Thursday.
“Animals have always been my passion and I want to be a voice for the animals,” said Bishop, a Scott County native.
For Adkins, she has seen the county animal shelter grow into a respected facility, especially since she remembers and worked at its former location which was a trailer where the county road department made pavement.
“We have made so many good changes over the years and have met some really good people and volunteers grateful for what we do,” she said. “I’m proud of the shelter and that we have maintained it and kept it updated. I’m proud of all my officers; they are all dedicated and I hope they will be here for a lot longer.”
Scott County is fortunate to have the facilities it has compared to other counties, Bishop said.
“Our county is more fortunate than some. We have a decent budget to work with and have a nice facility,” she said.
Two of the things Bishop plans to continue working on are new county ordinances and reducing the number of euthanasias they have to perform in order to earn no-kill status, she said.
“Mainly we need a leash law in the county for dogs and a shelter law as well. People just tie a dog to a tree and think that is OK,” Bishop said. “We have no laws governing packs of dogs running at large. We get complaints constantly about a pack of dogs running together and we can’t do anything.
“We are doing good on euthanizing, but we need to improve those numbers a little bit more to earn no-kill status. People think that being a no-kill shelter means you find homes for everybody, but the reality is that about 90 percent are adopted.”
Bishop has seen a decrease in the number of animals they take in when she started tracking the statistics in 2005, but as the county has grown, the numbers have slowly ticked back up, she said.
“We still have to euthanize when needed, mostly dogs due to a medical condition or age,” Bishop said. “We used to have to euthanize for space but we don’t have to do that as much anymore.”
Through July 1 of this year, the shelter has taken in 400 dogs and 340 cats. Of those, 86% of the dogs and 85% of the cats have been adopted.
Bishop said people won’t see much of a change in operation.
“We will still have an open door policy and greet people with compassion,” she said. “It’s hard for people to turn in an animal, so we try to treat everyone as nice as we can.”
Adkins is grateful for the people she has known, especially her coworkers who have worked several years, she said.
“This is a hard job. It is emotionally hard and physically hard,” she said. “The emotional part is the hardest and we have had a lot of good things that have happened.”
She especially referenced the connections made with other groups such as purebred rescues and the Scott County Humane Society. She has also taken several animals home with her over the years.
“All the animals I have at home came from here — dogs, cats, lots of goats, horses, livestock. People have asked me why I brought this one or that one home but the animals take us, we don’t pick them.”
