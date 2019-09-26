Scott County Animal Control will hold an Animal Care and Control Community Event Saturday Sept. 28 to kick off its new Saturday hours.
The shelter will now be open the second and fourth Saturdays every month from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for adoptions.
“We wanted to invite the community on the first Saturday we are open to introduce our new staff and let people get a look at what we do,” said Nathan Mullikin, animal control assistant director. “We really wanted to start offering Saturday hours to give people who work during the week and unable to come during those hours (10 a.m. to 5 p.m.) a chance to adopt a pet if they are interested.”
Adoptions will be discounted this Saturday, he said, and they will also feature some of the shelter’s community partners: the Scott County Humane Society, Paws for the Cause and the Kentucky Wildlife Center.
“We’ll also have some of our local vets out as well to meet people,” Mullikin said. “We are always getting asked for recommendations, so this way the vets can introduce themselves.”
There will also be some food vendors and 92.9 FM will be doing a live remote from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Even if people don’t adopt a new furry friend, Mullikin said people can come an interact with the animals.
“They can play with the cats or get the dogs out. They love that,” he said.