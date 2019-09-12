Get ready. Get set. The seventh annual Finley 5K is this Saturday, Sept. 14, beginning at 6 p.m. in downtown Georgetown.
The race starts on Memorial Drive in front of Georgetown College, according to the Finley 5K website.
The Finley 5K was formed in honor of Finley Ellison, born on Jan. 29, 2013. Finley passed away from Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS) on May 14, 2013. Finley lived for 105 days.
Finley’s parents, Dwayne and Crissy Ellison, want to bring awareness to SIDS through the Finley 5K, according to the site.
For more information on the race and Finley’s story visit finley105.org or follow the Finley 5K Run/Walk for SIDS Awareness Facebook page.