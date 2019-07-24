The Double Eagle Chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation will be holding its annual JAKES Day on Aug. 3, at the Veterans Memorial Wildlife Management Area off RogersGap Road. The chapter has held JAKES Day for more than 17 years now.
JAKES stands for Juniors Acquiring Knowledge, Ethics and Sportsmanship. The JAKES outreach program is dedicated to informing, educating and involving North American youth in wildlife conservation and stewardship of natural resources. The program also passes on traditions of hunting with consideration for ethics and safety.
JAKES Day is a free event open to all youth ages 2-17. Activities include archery, air rifle, skeet, turkey calling, casting and more. There will also be educational information and demonstrations pertaining to conservation, wildlife and hunting. All youth attendees receive participation gifts and all attendees get a free lunch. Last year, 384 youth participated in the event.