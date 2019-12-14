The percentage of students meeting the ACT College Readiness Benchmarks across the country in math and English are the lowest they’ve been in 15 years, according to 2019 ACT test results released last month.
The ACT annual report states the national average composite score is 20.9. Here in Kentucky the average composite score is 19.8. Last year, juniors from Scott County High School and Phoenix Horizon scored an average 19.9.
The total number of questions a students gets correct on each test (English, math, reading and science) equals the raw score. The raw scores are then converted into a scale score of 1–36. Admissions statistics data collected by Prepscholar.com reported the average composite score for freshmen being accepted at University of Kentucky last year was 26.
“All juniors in Scott County take the ACT each spring. The ACT is very useful to students as they prepare for college admission and it is beneficial that we can offer it free of charge for all juniors,” said Renee Holmes, community education director for Scott County Schools. “The ACT also provides a measure of transition readiness for students as outlined by the state.
“We would expect results to be consistent with the addition of Great Crossing High School but scores vary each year anyway because the makeup of the junior class is different from one year to another.”
Although Senate Bill 1, 2017, mandates grade 10 and 11 students take a college admissions examination, grade 10 participation in the state-required college admissions examination has been contingent on available funds. The Kentucky Department of Education (KDE) was unable to secure the additional funding needed to test sophomores during spring 2020. Therefore, grade 10 students will not take the state administration of the ACT during spring 2020.
KDE will continue to seek funding for future years’ administrations in order to comply with Senate Bill 1.
In a survey conducted by the News-Graphic in early November, 67 percent of responders did not think mandatory testing was necessary for students who did not plan to attend a traditional four year college program.
The Kentucky Department of Education pays the $62 per student fee for all juniors across the state which totaled over $1.5 million for 100 percent testing statewide. Ed Colby, director of public affairs for ACT testing, believes the test can help all students, whether they are college bound or not.
“The ACT is a curriculum-based achievement test, it reflects how well the students are learning what is being taught,” Colby said. “And when the content of the test aligns with state learning standards, the test results can be used as an assessment tool for the district.”