Police are investigating an armed robbery and shooting in the Walmart parking lot Friday night.
The incident apparently occurred around 9 pm. The victim was wounded with non-life threatening injuries, said Assistant Police Chief Robert Swanigan.
The victim was able to drive to Speedway on Darby Drive.
No arrests have been made. Caution is urged if in the area.
Anyone with possible information should contact the Georgetown Police Department.
An investigation is under way.

 
 
 

