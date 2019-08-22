Word to the wise, if you’re planning to attend Friday night’s inaugural “Battle of the Birds” football game between Scott County and Great Crossing high schools.
Don’t wait until the last minute and expect to see the 7:30 p.m. kickoff.
“Arriving early would be good,” District Athletic Administrator Daniel-Taylor Wells said.
Tickets are $7 at the gate, but for a small convenience fee you may purchase them online in advance at gofan.co.
Simply enter your ZIP code, and then select the name of either school. It will take you to the next scheduled event, which is the season-opening football contest.
Wells said more than 700 such tickets were sold as of Tuesday morning.
Seating capacity at the new stadium is 4,000, and Wells said all bleachers, concessions and restrooms are expected to be open.
There also is plenty of standing room to handle the overflow crowd.
“Probably the largest athletic event in Scott County history is what we’re preparing for,” Wells said.
Ample parking is available on site. Wells said there are 300 spaces in the lot next to the stadium and another 250 in the Elkhorn Crossing School lot. Both may be accessed through the ECS entrance on Frankfort Pike.
Large lots will be open next to GCHS, as well, with a short walking distance to the new “Birds’ Nest” stadium being shared by the two football programs.
If you prefer to eliminate any walking, or simply don’t wish to fight the traffic before or after the game, there is a park-and-ride option.
“Starting at 6:30, we will have shuttle buses to take people from the door of Western Elementary to the entrance of the stadium, and then back after the game,” Wells said.
Plenty of activities are planned to make your early arrival worthwhile.
Two other events will start at 5:30 p.m.
Great Crossing will host the first-ever volleyball game against Scott County in the GCHS gym.
Next door at ECS, Scott County inducts the newest class into its athletics hall of fame. That group includes football coach Jim McKee, his 2013 Class 6A state championship team, softball program architect Richard Krebs, and longtime band director Tom Brawner.
In-game activities include a joint performance of the national anthem before the game and a halftime show by the two bands; a presentation of the SCHS hall of fame class after the first quarter; and a unified showcase of both dance teams after the third quarter.
Kal Oakes can be reached at sports@news-graphic.com.