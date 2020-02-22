Creativity has always flowed from the mind of Trace Deaton ever since he can remember. Starting as a musician and later developing a love for photography, Deaton has been creating and displaying his art for over 30 years. That continues March 6 with an exhibition at the Bleubird Studio in downtown Georgetown from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
“This exhibit is going to be; well, it’s going to be half photography and half of my playful design work that I do,” said Deaton. “I’ve got a vision of every other piece being very different from the last.”
Deaton’s work is, as he says, true to Kentucky with pictures of the various animals and landscapes that make up our area displayed on reclaimed barn wood or tin.
“There’s cows; there’s horses; there’s barns; there’s a lot of fog; there’s the Kentucky Horse Park. It’s really Kentucky images, true and true,” he said.
But, he doesn’t hold back his imagination in his work.
“The other things that I do are just my imagination,” Deaton said. “I give myself permission to do just about anything. Those side by side are really going to be quite a contrast.”
All this week, Deaton is setting up for the show at the Bluebird Studio, which will be early March and on display through April. This is his first time exhibiting in the Bluebird Studio.
“It’s a beautiful space,” he said. “It’s the big blue house up here that everybody sees in Georgetown. It’s gorgeous.”
This exhibit will be special, Deaton said.
“This (exhibit is) kind of special because, I pretty much have free reign on what I can show; and I think my photography has developed in the last year or so into something a little different,” he said.
“As an artist, sometimes you live in a bubble. You create and I do have outlets (where people are) seeing the work, but it’s really great to put it all together, all aspects of what I do, and stand in a room and show people.
“There’s nothing more flattering, probably, for an artist than for somebody to buy their work and display it prominently in their house. That’s still a thrill for me.”
Deaton hopes to make a night of the exhibit with friends from Georgetown and surrounding cities, he said.
James Scogin can be reached at jscogin@news-graphic.com.