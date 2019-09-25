Georgetown News-Graphic
The attorney for Michael Crawford, one of the codefendants in the case against Scott County Coroner John Goble, repeatedly questioned a Kentucky State Police investigator about the evidence presented to a grand jury during an evidentiary hearing Tuesday before Scott County Circuit Court Judge Jeremy Maddox.
Bernard Pafunda, Crawford’s attorney, had filed a motion that KSP Sgt. Gerald Wilson perjured himself before the grand jury.
Crawford is a former KSP captain and colonel and has been charged with receiving stolen property of more than $10,000 but less than $1,000,000 and is a Class C felony. He also is charged with a Class D felony of receiving stolen property.
In the first count, the indictment states he received large amounts of ammunition from Robert M. Harris, a KSP officer, that Crawford knew was illegally obtained from the Kentucky State Police armory. The second count alleges Crawford received five Remington 870 shotguns from Harris. An indictment is not a guilty verdict.
At the heart of Pafunda’s motion is that when Crawford was initially indicted, there was no evidence presented to the grand jury as far as amount and value of the property allegedly stolen. Crawford has also been indicted three times on the same charges, with the final two indictments serving as superseding indictments.
“The issue is was the grand jury subverted or corrupted,” he said after the hearing. Pafunda said there was no evidence presented to the first two grand juries on the amount and value, yet the grand jury issued indictments.
Throughout the evidentiary hearing Tuesday, Pafunda repeatedly challenged Wilson on where did the grand jury get the information on the amounts and values for the first two indictments. He also asked Wilson if he lied to the grand jury, which Wilson denied.
“In that first grand jury appearance, you never told the grand jury how much ammunition Michael Crawford allegedly received. Is that correct?” Pafunda asked Wilson. “That is correct.”
“You never told the grand jury the dollar amount of the ammunition he allegedly received. Is that correct?” Pafunda asked. “I was asked what the cost of the ammunition we recovered,” Wilson said.
Upon a follow up, Wilson said he testified about all three of them, but he never specifically said it was Crawford’s ammo that cost $36,000.
Wilson testified the ammunition was in the possession of John Goble at Nathan Morris’ residence, and that Goble took him to show him the ammunition where 187 cases of ammunition valued at $36,000 was recovered. And he testified that Goble said had received all of it from Harris.
“So when you appeared before the grand jury the first time (June 7, 2018), I am correct that you never gave that grand jury the amount of ammunition Mike Crawford allegedly received?” Pafunda asked. “Correct.” Wilson also testified he never said the amount.
“So who made the conclusion that Mike Crawford received over $10,000 in ammunition?” Pafunda asked. Wilson said Special Scott County Commonwealth Attorney Larry Roberts made that conclusion based on the 187 cases of ammunition.
Wilson again said there was no evidence presented to the first grand jury that Crawford received over $10,000 in ammunition.
Roberts on rebuttal said it was his error that he didn’t ask about the amount, but Wilson answered he had knowledge of all that information. At the second grand jury, Roberts said he didn’t ask the question about the value or amount again while they were fixing some other issues on the indictment number. At the third indictment, Roberts’ assistant asked the question on the amount and value and it was stated before the grand jury.
“It was my omission that caused the question,” Roberts said after questioning Wilson.
Mattox said a ruling would be made on Dec. 2. Pafunda has two weeks to file a brief, Roberts has two weeks to respond and Pafunda has one week to reply to Roberts.