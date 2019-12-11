By Mike Scogin
Georgetown News-Graphic
A pair of bank robberies in Paris and an attempted bank robbery in Georgetown led to the arrest of a suspect shortly after noon Wednesday.
About 11 a.m. a slender black man entered the Commonwealth Credit Union branch on Marketplace Drive near Kroger. He was inside the bank for awhile before he approached a teller and handed a note demanding money, said Capt. Darin Allgood of the Georgetown Police Department. A teller was able to alert a nearby teller who apparently called police.
Police surrounded the building, but the man had already fled. No money was taken from the bank and no one was harmed.
He was believed to have been driving a red Camry. Police described the man as black, clean shaven, 6-ft-2, slender wearing a black jacket, pants and gray shoes. He spoke with an African accent.
The suspect apparently left Georgetown and robbed Kentucky Bank and Blue Grass Federal Bank in Paris taking an undisclosed amount of money, according to the Bourbon County Citizen.
The GPD had contacted the FBI about the Commonwealth Credit Union attempt when they were alerted about the Paris robberies. Law enforcement officials drove to Paris where the Bourbon County Sheriff’s and the Paris Police Department captured the suspect in the parking lot at Michael’s on Eighth and Cypress streets, the Citizen reported. The suspect was captured shortly after noon.
The suspect has confessed and has been charged with attempted robbery in the Georgetown incident, said police.
The incidents remain under investigation. The name of the suspect has not been released.