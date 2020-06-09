Ryan Barts took to social media to share a message with the Scott County High School and Great Crossing class of 2020.
Decked out in a black sport coat, dress pants and shades, Barts shared his message from the field of the new Birds Nest Stadium.
“Good evening, guys, and welcome to Birds Nest Stadium.” Barts begins a video on his Facebook page. “Home of the Scott County Cardinals and the Great Crossing Warhawks.”
Next to Barts in the video are the Great Crossing Warhawks mascot with the SCHS Cardinal painted on the 20-yard-line on the field.
We will get through this together, Barts reminds the viewers.
“Good evening class of 2020, Scott County and Great Crossing High School,” Barts starts his speech. “I’m so sorry this is how it turned out and we did not expect it to be like this from the coronavirus pandemic. I know how much I’m going to miss everyone, but sadly we couldn’t say our proper goodbyes in hugs.
“I am so proud of all of you. You are so strong and I know that you will succeed in life as you all begin to start a new chapter in life, in college or whatever you decide you want to do.”
The Battle of the Birds was one of Barts favorite memories he shared with the class of 2020, he said. The game, which was played in Birds Nest Stadium had thousands of fans in attendance.
“I’m so sorry for all of you seniors who didn’t get the opportunity to play spring sports and do spring activities,” Barts continued. “I know how important it (would’ve been) because it was your last year in high school before you all move on.”
Seniors missed out on activities like prom, senior breakfast and project graduation because of the coronavirus pandemic that shut down schools early, he mentioned, among other activities.
Barts looks forward to an in-person graduation in the coming months, he said in his speech.
“All of you seniors deserve to walk across that graduation stage to receive your diplomas,” he said.
The full speech is available on Barts’ Facebook page.
Barts congratulates all of the graduating seniors from Scott County and Great Crossing high schools.
James Scogin can be reached at jscogin@news-graphic.com.