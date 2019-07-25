There was a changing of the guard Monday night as city leaders said thank you to retiring Georgetown Fire Chief John Ward and welcomed new chief Gregg Bayer.
Bayer retired a couple years ago from the Lexington Fire Department as battalion chief for special operations.
“There is a depth of knowledge and a depth of respect for the Georgetown Fire Department and its firefighters that can help us not only maintain what we have accomplished but help us do that even better,” Mayor Tom Prather said of Bayer.
“One of the things that Mr. Bayer said to me that resonated, and I agree with him on this point, that we need to work together to make sure he is the last outside chief we hire. That is a powerful statement, and that is the commitment we are making to our department and to those who stay with us after Chief Ward’s departure.”
“I am honored and humbled to take over such a strong foundation that has been laid by the men and women of Georgetown Fire Department and their leadership,” he said. “A firefighter is always a firefighter. A brother is a brother and a sister is a sister. I have a vested interest here, this is where I’ve lived and where I’ll stay. To the men and women of the department, I work for you and I am a public servant. My job is to make you successful, and that is my pledge to you and the community.”
Prather explained the hiring process to get to Bayer.
“Choosing a new chief of a department as excellent as the Georgetown Fire Department is a difficult proposition and an awesome responsibility because of the history and heritage our department represents,” he said. “I felt this responsibility very strongly and wanted to be very thorough.”
A panel was assembled to aid in the search: Danny Castle, executive director of the Kentucky Chiefs Association and retired chief from Winchester Fire Department; Scott Lanter, former Georgetown firefighter and director of public safety and operations for Bluegrass Airport; Alonzo Allen, retired Toyota executive and serves on the Diversity Action Council and chairs the Leadership Women’s Exchange Network; Mike Hockensmith, Hockensmith Agency; Georgetown College football coach Bill Cronin; Andrew Hartley and Megan Miller with the city.
“I was very proud to learn our internal candidates did exceptionally well in the interviews, and that was very clear from this committee,” he said. “That meant a lot to me and we have the right character and integrity in our department.”
The committee submitted two finalists to Prather for his approval.
“What I was searching for was someone I felt comfortable with, you would feel comfortable and best for the city,” he said.
Councilwoman Karen Tingle-Sames made the motion to approve the hire, Mark Showalter seconded, and it was approved unanimously.
Prather noted how many firefighters were in attendance at Monday’s meeting.
“It should make every one of you proud how many firefighters are here to honor everything we do tonight, and gentlemen and ladies, that is not lost on me, or on the council,” he said. “I am pleased our internal candidates are here tonight and that makes me swell with pride. Thank you for being here.”
The mayor thanked Ward for his service to the city.
“This is the last council meeting that Fire Chief John Ward will attend as chief, and I ask council to join me in recognition for Chief Ward,” said Prather. “John has been an outstanding fire chief and his tenure has been marked with many successes.”
Former fire chief Robert Bruin was in attendance Monday night to honor Ward and welcome Bayer.
“Chief Ward has continued the progress made under Chief Bruin,” Prather said. “I sometimes make reference to firefighters and their families at recruiting events that Chief Ward has presided over the greatest modern day transformation of our fire department. We have had so many retirements and people leave, that it has been a real job to keep our department at the level it has been and to increase its efficiency. I credit Chief Ward for maintaining a culture of excellence that stands on the shoulders of Robert Bruin and so many firefighters.”
Prather highlighted several accomplishment the department has had under Ward, including an ISO rating of 2, which only 2% of fire departments in Kentucky have earned. Ward introduced joint training classes with Frankfort, officer training class and instilled confidence in city leaders.
“It is an elite fire department,” Prather said. “As Chief Ward leaves us, our equipment is in the best shape it has ever been.”
At a city employee and elected official cookout Monday, Ward will be honored with a proclamation and a chance for staff to thank him.
“I can’t thank you all enough,” Ward said. “It’s been a great career. I want to thank everyone because none of this would be possible without my wife and all of you,” gesturing to the firefighters in the audience.
“This has made it fun and a place I want to come to work. To me, this wasn’t like a job. Mayor, you mentioned all the accomplishments, it wasn’t me, it was them. One thing I can assure you of is you have a premiere fire department. You have a group of individuals that are dedicated beyond what I could imagine. They made my job a piece of cake and I loved every bit of it.”
Steve MCClain can be reached at smcclain@news-graphic.com.