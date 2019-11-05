STAMPING GROUND — The fifth annual Stamping Out Hunger campaign continued in Stamping Ground on Saturday with community members coming together to enjoy inspirational music and to collect canned goods for needy Stamping Ground residents.
Stamping Ground Christian Church provided the stage for gospel singer Melissa Evans and the Barkley Family to perform while members of the local Girl Scout troop collected the food donations.
The program was started in 2015 by then Mayor Kayla Jones. It was continue by retired Fire Chief Chuck Helms. Jessie Zagaruyka, parks department commissioner, helped to organize this year.
“The city commissioners are very proud of the way our town comes together for this event,” said Zagaruyka. “We have a very strong sense of community and we help each other.”
Several members of the volunteer fire department were also on hand to enjoy the camaraderie. Lt. Shane Graves is a volunteer for Stamping Ground but is also a full-time firefighter for the Georgetown Fire Department. Graves explains the volunteers have supported the program since its inception.
“We help put the food donations in baskets and then deliver them; it’s a good way to get out in the community,” said Graves.”
Several locations in town, including Poor Mans Café, a restaurant in downtown Stamping Ground, also collected donations on trick or treat night. According to Zagaruyka, the city saw 1,100 children and adults pass through the streets on trick or treat night.
“We are a small community now but we’re looking at our potential growth 10-15 years down the road,” said Mayor Keith Murphy.
Murphy was on hand to encourage donations and congratulate the volunteers for their efforts toward feeding those in need in their growing community.
