Laura Birdsong just returned home from teaching overseas in Kawanishi, Japan. There she taught 3rd-6th grade students English as an assistant language teacher.
This wasn’t Birdsong’s first time in Japan, she said. She had been there two times before; Once in high school and another while studying abroad at the University of Kentucky, but this was her first “adult job.”
“It was very different,” Birdsong said. “It was really old fashioned. I was surprised. I used a chalkboard. We didn’t use technology at all.”
From a teaching standpoint, Birdsong said one of the biggest things she learned was how to better manage her time.
Birdsong admired her students in Japan, she said. Students cleaned their classroom every day.
As a middle school teacher, Birdsong plans to take what she learned in Japan and adapt it to her in-classroom experience here in Kentucky, she said.
