The Scott County Board of Education voted 4-1 last Thursday to extend the contract of Superintendent Dr. Kevin Hub for one year.
The decision, with Stephanie Powers casting the lone no vote, extends Hub’s tenure with the district through June 30, 2021. His current contract signed when he came to the district in June of 2016 was set to expire next June.
According to figures on the Kentucky Department of Education website which publishes superintendent’s contracts, the Scott County superintendent was paid a base salary of $66,085 for 2018-19. He also received $24,825.58 in extended day salary and $120,983.20 in extra service salary for 2018-19. His total compensation was $188,000 when he started in 2016. This year, Hub’s contract is $224,714, with the increase coming when the board changed the employee work calendar from 189 days to 185 days. Employees work fewer days but there was no change in the salary, which means the per day rate of pay increased. That is the rate that is used in calculating extended day pay over the 185. Hub is on a 260-day contract, which was done a couple years ago coinciding with the start of the recent construction projects. Board Chair Kevin Kidwell said there are no other increases.
The extension of the contract includes a clause stating, “Nevertheless, and in any event, irrespective of any merit based adjustment in the salary during the term of this CONTRACT, the SUPERINTENDENT shall receive an increase each year of this CONTRACT, including the first year of the term of this CONTRACT, by an amount equal to the greatest percentage pay increase, if any, approved by the BOARD for certified classroom teachers in Scott County Public Schools for the year n question.”
Susan Duncan made the motion to approve extending his contract, and other board members credited Hub and other district leadership during the recent construction phase.
“Three years ago our community, our school district and our Board were in need of a strong leader with a viable long term vision,” Duncan said. “Dr. Hub has been that leader and Scott County Schools is fortunate to have him with us for at least two more years.”
Powers explained her no vote.
“My solo vote to not renew Superintendent Hub’s contract was for the teachers, staff and students of Scott County. We brought him here to repair wounds and build morale, but the improvement is just not there. Our staff has gone without minimal raises while his salary has grown by $46,000 in the past 4 years,” she said.
“I feel it would be remiss, as we recognized each individual earlier and Dr. Hub recognized the staff earlier, if I did not recognize Dr. Hub for his leadership through this time,” said Jo Anna Fryman. “He led this district through a lot. His leadership was a big part of getting us through that. His leadership of his team is what got us to where we are, and I appreciate that.”
“We are lucky to have him,” Duncan joined in.
“I’d like to thank everyone for helping move the district forward. Looking back where it was to where it has gotten to in a short period of time is miraculous. I want to thank everyone who jump on board and look forward to what the future holds for our next set of challenges,” Kidwell said.
Steve McClain can be reached at smcclain@news-graphic.com.