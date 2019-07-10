A homemade pipe bomb container found in front of International Crankshaft closed off part of Lemons Mill Road Tuesday afternoon, according to Georgetown Assistant Police Chief Robert Swanigan.
The container was discovered by a groundskeeper mowing the grass, and when he looked at it, immediately reported it about 1:30 p.m. Lemons Mill was reopened to traffic after 5 p.m. after being blocked from the Carly Court area to the bypass.
Swanigan said there was writing on the pipe, but was not directed at any individual or business. There was no explosive material in the bomb, he said, but had the caps and a hole for the fuse, so it actually could not have been detonated. He estimated it to be about 8 inches long and could have done a lot of damage.
“It was enough to cause a lot of alarm, but you have no way of knowing that,” he said. “The writing on it was alarming. It was not directed at any individual or business, but it was enough to alarm us.”
The message on it was, “This is how you blow s**t up in America.”
The Georgetown Fire Department, EMS, the Georgetown/Scott County Emergency Management Agency and the Lexington Police Department all assisted with the scene.
“Great thanks to the Lexington Police Department. They sent their Hazardous Device Unit out and used their robots to get right next to it and x-ray it,” Swanigan said.
They did not put the buildings on lockdown but did move people to the far side of the building while they investigated, he said.
Swanigan added there was a person of interest at the police station Tuesday afternoon and was being interviewed by ATF and prosecutors will decide what charges, if any, will be filed.
“I can’t tell you how we came to discover the person of interest, but he is being cooperative,” he said.
“There was no threat to International Crankshaft or any person or business. It was just not a really good idea to have done this because it caused a lot of alarm and inconvenience.”
