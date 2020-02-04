“An original ‘Rosie the Riveter,’” Oma J. Brawner celebrated her 100th birthday Saturday with family coming in from all over the country. Five generations of Brawner’s family serenaded her by singing happy birthday, sharing stories and of course, enjoying a multilayered, decked out cake.
Brawner, born in Franklin County Feb. 1, 1920, eventually made her way up to Dayton, Ohio with her sister, Anna at the beginning of World War II and worked with many women on B-29 airplanes, according to a Signature Healthcare Hall of Fame plaque on the wall in the cafe where the family and friends gathered.
“In fact, because of her small size she worked in the tight space of the tail of the B-29 airplane butting the rivets,” the plaque read.
When talking about Brawner, family members say she “oozes love” and is “full of joy.”
Brawner was even more active up until age 98. She didn’t get her license until age 60, her son, Sam Brawner said. But, drove up until 98.
Brawner resides at Signature Healthcare in Georgetown.
James Scogin can be reached at jscogin@news-graphic.com.