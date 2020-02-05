STAMPING GROUND — City park conditions were addressed by commissioners at the Stamping Ground City Commission Tuesday.
Parks and Public Works Commissioner Jessie Zagaruyka reported several areas of concern regarding the buildings at Buffalo Springs Park where vandals have damaged the doors and structure of one of the barns as well as the downspouts. Commissioners agreed it was within the Parks and Public works budget to repair the damage.
Zagaruyka also reported vandals dispersed doggy bags full of waste about the park. The commissioner found the youth responsible and she was able to convince him to clean up the mess he made.
Commissioners discussed contributions and shortages made to the Kentucky Retirement System (KRS). City clerk Reda Conn reported a sum of $5,664.07 was owed to the system to reconcile the 2017 payroll contributions. The commissioners voted to deposit that sum back into the KRS.
The city will begin accepting mowing bids next month for the city’s common areas, said Streets Commissioner Rob Jones.
He reported the trash service contract will expire later this spring as well and the city will need to solicit for trash bids for those services as well.
Jones also requested a chain be installed to limit access to the road approaching the water tower on city property. Illegal dumping continues on the site. Police Chief Roger Nowakowski will patrol the area more frequently.
In other business:
— Commissioners voted to rescind the offer of city employment to Todd Walls after going into executive session for several minutes.
— Zagaruyka encouraged citizens to support the Battle of the Axes event Feb. 26, at 6 p.m. at Great Crossing High School. The basketball game between the Georgetown and Scott County fire departments is a fundraiser for the family of Johnnie Jacobs, a retired Georgetown firefighter who died last month.
— The city will provide tents, water and a bike repair station for the annual Horsey Hundred event May 22-24.
“The Bluegrass Cycling Club is coming through town again this year and we want to be sure and welcome them,” said Stamping Ground Mayor Keith Murphy.
