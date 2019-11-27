Local businesses are special because they’re local. The owners are local, their employees are local and in many cases their products are local. That’s why the Shop Small Business movement is embraced by downtown Georgetown merchants. Small Business Saturday across the country is Nov. 30.
The national effort to encourage residents to shop local was established by American Express in 2010 and has since gained momentum in small towns all over America. In 2011, the U.S. Senate passed a resolution in support of the movement and proclaimed the Saturday after Thanksgiving as Small Business Saturday. It is now almost as widely known as “Black Friday,” the biggest shopping day of the year, the Friday following Thanksgiving.
According to the American Express website, 67 cents of every dollar spent at a local business, stays in the local economy. That has a big impact on local merchants says A Common Thread owner Nicole Manning. She and her business partner, Teri Harris started the boutique and embroidery shop on Hamilton Street in downtown Georgetown earlier this year.
“We have a very tight-knit small business community here in Georgetown,” said Manning. “We all support each other.”
Shop Local is expected to bring hundreds of shoppers downtown. Every year the crowds seem to get a little bigger, said Miss Behaven owner Melissa Mattox.
“We like to see all the people come downtown, it’s usually our busiest day of the year,” said Mattox. “Even if the shoppers don’t buy anything, it’s just fun to be a part of the day.”
The Scott County Arts & Cultural Center will host its annual Holiday Art Market on Saturday as well. Shoppers are encouraged to stop by the historic building, which was the former Scott County Jail, at 117 North Water St., from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday. Many central Kentucky artisans will showcase their handmade and one-of-a-kind items for sale.
The Georgetown & Scott County Museum located at 229 E. Main St. will also be welcoming guests and inviting children to participate in their on-site treasure hunt.
According to Georgetown Chamber of Commerce, there are over 200 business downtown. Many of the 25-plus retailers will be welcoming visitors on Saturday and hoping for a good community turn-out.
