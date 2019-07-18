Amy Rogers is a local artist and all around creative. She enjoys her walks downtown and when she passed through a public parking lot behind the Georgetown & Scott County Museum she was inspired by all of the butterflies that had made their home in the weeds.
The city would come through and pull the weeds, Rogers said, so she had a thought.
“What if it were an established butterfly plant, plants that butterflies like?”
Thus began the formation of a butterfly garden with the help of many from the community including Girl Scout troops and other local artists like Janis AtLee.
“It (has become) much more than I ever imagined,” Rogers said. “Cause, I just saw butterfly bushes, some milk weeds and just some old triangles full of flowers with the butterflies hovering over them.
“So, this is just lovely.”
Last year, 10 caterpillars were found in the garden and five matured, said AtLee.
In 2015, the Girl Scouts had started a butterfly project where they were handing out seeds and painting rocks for their community service, she said.
So, AtLee, Girl Scout leader Donna Russell, Arlene Wilson from the mayor’s office, Sharon Flint and Amy Cloud met to discuss what could be done about turning the parking lot into a butterfly garden.
They started small, working on two triangles of plants. Then, Madison Russell called the garden the Butterfly Graffiti Garden, and it stuck.
The garden now has two murals with two others in the works and a “moving mosaic” of painted rocks called “Coalesce.”
Coalesce means to come together to form one mass or whole.
Amy Rogers came up with that name for the “moving mosaic” because the painted rocks flow into a bed of coal, she said.
Local Kentucky plants are planned for the garden and some elements from Elkhorn Creek are going to be incorporated.
This wasn’t Rogers first art project in Georgetown.
“I have been very lucky in Georgetown,” said Rogers.
“There was a Mr. Smith’s Coffee Shop years ago out where the movie theater is and I had a huge mural there, and then I had a bronze out at the Japanese garden; down at Whitaker Bank, part of that mural, the little Japanese section with the red bridge, I did that; over at the Presbyterian church there’s a mural in the basement. So, I have been very lucky… It pleases me.”
Art has been in her blood since birth.
“I had a grandmother who was an art teacher,” she said. “So, Crayola since a baby bottle, you know. But to have (art) in public, I have enjoyed it.”
The garden is close to being done, but no time table, because of weather and the fact that it is a volunteer garden, can be set.
“All the hard work has been done now,” said Janis AtLee
They are “working with people to find out what their vision is for it,” she said.
James Scogin can be reached at jscogin@news-graphic.com.