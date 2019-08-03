Cassandra L. Carson was arraigned on manslaughter and violating an EPO/DVO charges in the stabbing death Tuesday morning of Mathews A. Turner and Judge Mary Jane Phelps denied a request to reduce the $100,000 bond.
Her public defender, Doug Crickmer, asked if she could be released to a family member with a surety bond, and Phelps denied that request based on the seriousness of the charge and that she had fled the scene and was picked up in Owen County.
A preliminary hearing was scheduled for Aug. 8, at 1 p.m. In the meantime, Crickmer asked for no evidence collected to be destroyed, including video tape from the Georgetown Police Department lobby and alleged her attorney was not allowed to see her.
He also asked for his investigators to be allowed to enter the apartment at Iron Loop Drive in The Mills Apartment Complex, but Phelps and prosecutors asked he file a motion to seek that permission.
Carson is charged with stabbing Turner in the neck early Tuesday morning, and she had an EPO/DVO filed against her in Indiana.
Georgetown Assistant Police Chief Robert Swanigan said at the time that neighbors reported hearing a verbal argument either in the apartment or outside before a neighbor called 911 reporting Turner lying on the sidewalk where he died.
