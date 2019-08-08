Cassandra Carson was bound over to the Scott County Grand Jury on manslaughter charges Thursday afternoon.
Carson was in Scott District Court on charges stemming from the stabbing death of Mathews A. Turner July 30 at The Mills Apartment Complex in Georgetown. She is being held on $100,000 bond charged with manslaughter and violation of EPO/DVO.
Georgetown Police Detective Lewis Crump gave testimony during the preliminary hearing that Carson threw a knife with an 8-inch blade at Turner striking him in the neck. He died at the scene.
The grand jury will now hear the case.
Read more details in Saturday's News-Graphic.