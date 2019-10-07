Cassandra Carson entered a not guilty plea Monday to a charge of murdering Matthews A. Turner July 30 at The Mills Apartments.
Carson was arraigned after a Scott County grand jury indicted her on charges of murder, violation of a protective order and unlawful imprisonment. She will appear in court again on Jan. 6 for a status hearing and remained on $150,000 bond.
The charges stemmed from an incident at the apartment complex behind Lowes. Carson is accused of stabbing Turner in the neck. She fled the scene to Owen County. Officers were called to the Iron Loop Drive apartment when neighbors noticed a male lying on the sidewalk. The neighbor found Turner bleeding from the neck and he died at the scene.
During earlier testimony when Carson was bound over to the grand jury, Georgetown Police Detective Lewis Crump testified that Carson told him during questioning she threw a knife at Turner, but he found the type of wound was not consistent with that statement.