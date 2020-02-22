On a brisk Friday February morning, crews worked to remove the 143 year-old cupola from atop the Scott County Courthouse.
The cupola was rotting and in bad shape, said Fred Anderson with Spectrum Contracting Services Inc.
Anderson, now on the job to remove the cupola, also worked to refurbish the same cupola back in 1992.
“We did all the structural (back then),” he said. “We put the elevator in; we dug the basement out, made the basement a lot bigger; we took the clock tower off, refurbished it.”
Thursday the clock tower’s clock faces were removed, and earlier in the week a temporary roof was constructed.
In order to remove the cupola the team had to go in there and add bracing and cable to “beef up” the structure, Anderson said.
With the cupola now on the ground, the company rebuilding it will collect measurements and profiles and a new cupola will be built.
“We should have shop drawings in 3 to 4 weeks, everybody will approve them and then we’ll start building the thing,” he said. “It’ll probably be end of June before we’ll actually get it ready to go back in.”
For Anderson this project is close to home.
“I live in Georgetown,” he said. “I love Georgetown. And I love to do things to know that my kids and grandkids say, ‘hey, your dad was involved in all this.’”
James Scogin can be reached at jscogin@news-graphic.com.