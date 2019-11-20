The chili was hot and the beer was cold at the chili cook-off sponsored by Country Boy Brewery in Georgetown on Sunday afternoon. The brewery asked attendees to donate canned food items or to make a monetary donation to God’s Food Pantry in Lexington.
Over 30 entries were sampled by hundreds of attendees. Winners of the Pro (professional) and Joe (amateur) categories were Bobby Murray, chili No. 30, and Destiny Morton, chili No. 33, respectively. Taproom manager Jason Hammond celebrated the large turnout.
“We feel it’s important to host events at the taproom to get people in the community out to see what Country Boy Brewing and Georgetown has to offer,” said Hammond. “Our true goal is to create a sense of community and to help those in our area that need a helping hand during this holiday season.”
The brewery joins hundreds of other organizations who contribute to the food bank which serves a 50-county area in central and eastern Kentucky. According to Misty Beard, community engagement and communications manager at the pantry, the canned food drive helps to elevate awareness of the pantry.
“The canned food drives in our area are also great because they provide a variety of canned foods that we don’t normally purchase in bulk,” said Beard. “The money donated is also critical; we can produce meals with just one dollar donated.”
Hammond reported the event raised over $1,000 in cash alone.
The crowd at the cookoff was eager to help the food drive and many were glad to be participating at the brewery location itself.
“If the chili is as good as the beer, it’s gonna be good,” said Diana Ishmael. Ishmael and her friends enjoy all the fundraisers at Country Boy. Next up for the brewery is a fundraiser for the Toys for Tots program.
“We’ll start our Toys for Tots drive next and that includes putting up the Christmas tree in the taproom,” said Hammond. “Throughout the month of December, we encourage our guests to put their artistic skills to work by purchasing ornaments they can decorate themselves and hang on the tree.”
The fundraisers are important to Hammond and the other owners of the brewery to show support to the community that has been so supportive of their operation.
“We chose Georgetown to open our new production facility because it just felt right.”
Jackie Anders can be reached at janders@news-graphic.com.