Four hundred years ago, the first slaves arrived in America.
On Tuesday, Aug. 20, at 6:30 p.m., Scott County churches across racial and denominational lines will gather at Faith Baptist Church to reflect on where the nation has been and where it is going on racial issues.
Some of those churches have been on a 40-day prayer journey as part of the Angela Project, named after Angela, the first slave that came off a ship in Jamestown, Virginia, according to Cheri Mills, who authored the 40 Days of Prayer and is involved with the Angela Project.
Mark Thomas, interim pastor at Newton Christian Church and a master of divinity student at Baptist Seminary of Kentucky located at Georgetown College, and Wesley United Methodist Church Pastor Rodney Mason are among the clergy and laypeople participating in the 40 Days of Prayer journey.
“We don’t want to make this a black issue or a white issue, but it is a community issue,” Mason said. “It is a Hispanic issue. It is an Asian issue. When you make a judgment about someone because they look different, that is an issue.”
It has been an eye-opening experience, Thomas said.
“Each day’s passage tells the history of slavery with a historical vignette. It could talk about slavery, Jim Crowe laws and race riots,” he said. “I’ve learned so much historically in terms of past and present and connections to slavery.”
Mills, who is also pursuing her master of divinity at Baptist Seminary of Kentucky, serves at St. Stephen Baptist Church in Louisville and is executive assistant to Simmons College President and St. Stephen Baptist Senior Pastor Dr. Kevin Cosby, who challenged her to start looking ahead at this commemoration of slavery three years ago.
“This has been a three-year education of blacks and whites on the plight of black Americans and making the connection to slavery and years of racial oppression,” she said. “The Lord put a burden on my heart for racial justice and the 40 Days of Prayer used my passion for racial justice, reconciliation and prayer to write the prayer book.”
She said the movement has reached into other countries and will culminate with a service at St. Stephens on Aug. 20 at noon that will be streamed live.
“I had no idea it would take off like this,” she said.
Mason has had a personal interest in joining the Angela Project effort in Scott County, he said.
“It comes from personal stories I have on how difficult it can be for a minority in a predominately white community,” he said, adding that as a 6-foot-5 black man, he has come across some situations that have been tense. “Sitting down and helping people be more sensitive to the stereotypes and racism that happens on a daily basis can be helpful.”
He shared stories of incidents that have happened to him as he works in the Scott County Schools system, but he has hope that efforts and discussions prompted by the Angela Project can be beneficial.
“It gives me hope. I believe racism and prejudice is a symptom of thoughts and beliefs that can be done away with, and we can look at things that happen and say it is a problem and eradicate it,” Mason said. “It may not happen in my generation but maybe my granddaughter’s.”
The national conversation and tenor by some also has been beneficial in launching discussions.
“For some folks, having a black president meant racism must be dead and slavery must be dead,” Mason said. “Now it is overt, you hear it and you see it. And it is not where we need to be.”
The group will continue meeting even after the Aug. 20 event at Faith Baptist. They will meet again on Sept. 10, at Georgetown Baptist at 6:30 p.m.
“Our goal is to continue the conversation,” Mason said. “It has more power when you see it is not just a black or white issue, but Asian and Hispanic too.”
Thomas said the group has been challenged to model better interactions with other races.
“One of the things Pastor Mason has brought up and we have talked about how important it is for the church to model what needs to be done,” Thomas said. “He talks about what church leaders need to do to set an example to live as disciples as Jesus and walk the talk and how we treat each other, especially other races.
“Who’s going to do it if the church can’t do it? Why have we drug our feet?”
