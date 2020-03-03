Mike Justice is pastor of Georgetown Church of the Nazarene and Chaplain for the Scott County Sheriff’s Office. In light of recent shootings, like one in Texas, safety has been on Justice’s mind, he said.
Friday, Justice and the Scott County Sheriff’s office hosted around 100 people for a church safety seminar.
There, people from all over Central Kentucky learned how to be better prepared if a violent situation were to happen.
A lot of (churches) are coming up with safety teams,” said Sgt. Eddie Hart with the Scott County Sheriff’s Office. “We wanted to throw out some ideas, best practices for these safety teams.”
When Justice opened up the seminar he said his heart hurts that this sort of thing even has to be discussed, but it would hurt worse if something happened and there was no plan to prevent or protect from violence.
“I think there are some basics that anybody could do, that everybody needs to do,” Justice said.
For six months Georgetown Church of the Nazarene has been putting together a safety team.
“When certain areas of the building are only in use, especially for children, make sure all the outside doors are locked. Make sure there’s not easy access for somebody who shouldn’t be, or is wanting to come with bad intentions, when they try to get in, they can’t get in easily.”
On any Sunday the church plans to have a team of 12—to—15 people working in various roles to protect its congregation, he said.
“Also, post people at doors and post people in proper places within the service area or in large meeting areas so that everybody can see what’s going on and can keep people safe, and so they know who’s who,” Justice said.
This safety team isn’t made to keep people away, it is meant to keep people safe, he said.
“I never even thought about it, but we do it all the time,” Justice said. “We advertise every time we are here. We advertise when our services are. We even post and invite everybody to come because we do want everybody to come. We believe that we have a message that changes lives, and transforms lives and that gives us hope in a culture like this that has to talk about church safety.
“We do want everybody here. And, it’s a safe place. Everybody knows when we’re here and typically all doors are unlocked and it’s free access. It’s a whole different culture that we’re living in that we have to think in front of and not react.”
There is a fine line for churches, Justice said. Because as a church you want to help everyone, but you have be wise. You can never be too safe.
