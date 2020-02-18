School age fans of the police and sheriff’s department were on hand Friday at McDonalds on Connector Road in Georgetown to meet and greet the men they want to emulate. Several youngsters approached the officers to say hello and present a Valentine’s Day card. Nicole David brought her two sons, Max and Ben to visit with the officers. Max in particular aspires to be a policeman and wore his favorite fraternal order of police t-shirt to the event.
Susan Daniel is a volunteer with the Georgetown Police Academy Alumni Association, the group that helps to coordinate many community outreach events with the law enforcements agencies in the county.
“We think it’s important to have these opportunities in the community because the community appreciates it, they like to meet the officers and be part of the program,” said Daniels. Recently the alumni group sponsored the ‘Cops with a Heart’ program that Daniels says she’s received lots of positive feed back on. “People are glad to see the officers a the door and to know that someone is thinking of them.”
The organization will continue its support of law enforcement. Daniel herself has been volunteering for over nine years. The group provides community outreach activities and stocks a small pantry of items at the police department headquarters for late nights consumed by paperwork requirements, The group also helps with equipment needs, recently purchasing a police dog for the department.
Scott County Sheriff Don Whitlock is glad to get out in the community as well.
“We want people to know we’re as good looking as the first responders in the fire department,” joked Whitlock. The Mississippi native has been a part of the county sheriffs office for over 16 years. “We want to talk to people and get to know the members of the community,” said Whitlock.
