A familiar face is returning to the Sadieville Police Department, joining another new face to add to the force.
Brandon Blair returns the department, while Ken Spera joins him as part-time officers. They join Chief Bobby Bruner to make the total complement of three police officers.
“It’s not 24/7 coverage, but its more coverage than what we had,” said Mayor Rob Wagoner. “It’s been about two years since we have had two officers. We’re excited to add to the force.”
Blair and Spera work as school resource officers in Lexington.
“People will start seeing more patrols being done and paying attention to speeding and ordinances that need to be enforced,” Wagoner said.
At its last city commission meeting, the city also agreed to lease a new Tahoe for the police department as well.
Wagoner also reminded residents city property tax forms will arrive in mailboxes in the form of a postcard.
“Don’t throw them away. You can pay the taxes at city hall,” he said.
