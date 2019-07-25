Georgetown officials are grappling with the fallout of how county actions on solid waste management may affect city garbage collection.
Mayor Tom Prather told council members at Monday’s meeting that now may be a good time for the city to consider privatizing its garbage collection service after city leaders have sat in on discussions with the companies that have bid on future capacity of the county’s solid waste.
“Throughout these conversations it has become more and more evident that this may be a time for us to consider privatizing solid waste collection,” he said. “In the past, we have tried to keep that as a city service because we felt sometimes we could give more service than a private company.
“But this is a specialized line of business, and we have had conversations with at least two of the vendors about the city’s potential interest as part of the county’s negotiations or a bid situation after the county concludes their conversations.”
Naturally, questions centered around city employees and equipment and what would happen to them if garbage collection was privatized.
“I’ve discussed it in depth with Rob Bruin (director of public works and sanitation) and the impact on employment levels,” Prather said. “It is one of those future actions that we may consider and wanted you to be aware of it.”
Councilman David Lusby asked specifically about employees.
“We have had some serious discussions in years past, and at that time, one of the things we discussed if we did privatize that we could allow attrition to take care of the employees,” Lusby said. “Has anything been discussed about that?”
“I have asked Robert to look at those issues and what an appropriate workforce would be,” Prather said. “Also during the discussions, I’ve asked the vendors what about our trucks? They said, ‘We’ll buy them.’ I asked what about our employees? They said, ‘We’ll hire them.’
Lusby said that was positive that the vendors said that.
Prather added that there could be an option for curbside recycling, and reiterated that solid waste management is primarily an activity between the county and vendors as state statutes mandate county government is responsible for solid waste management. Scott County Fiscal Court is deciding which of three bidders to choose on future capacity of county solid waste and landfill capacity.
“We participated in a lengthy vendor session with three solid waste vendors bidding on the future of Scott County’s solid waste,” Prather said. “The judge (Joe Pat Covington) is making progress there but it is an active process.”
At the previous council meeting, Prather shared information on plans for a solid waste transfer station at 1949 Lexington Road near Josie’s and Crestview Cemetery. While councilmembers shared they didn’t think that was a great location, there was agreement that a transfer station may be a viable alternative to hauling Georgetown’s trash to another landfill site if the county decided to close the landfill or restrict the amount of garbage coming into it.
“The hearing was postponed at the city’s and county’s request,” Prather said. “It gives us a chance to have more conversations to try and find another location. Other potential solid waste vendors are looking at potential transfer station sites but they are looking at places we are more comfortable with.”
In other action:
— Prather said visitors to Yuko-En will notice part of the waterways have been cleaned thanks to an Eagle Scout project by Jacob Underwood. Councilmembers Polly Singer-Eardley and Marvin Thompson both said Underwood deserves recognition for undertaking this project.
— On Aug. 24, there will be a “River Sweep” along Elkhorn Creek. The sweep will be styled after other river sweeps where volunteers will not be in the water, but clean along the banks of the Elkhorn, Prather said.
— Prather complimented code enforcement staff for helping clean up areas of the city and county, and Fire Marshal Tim Thompson asked the fire department and public works staff share in the credit of some of the city’s progress in addressing code issues.
—Approved the annexation and zone change on the Drake property
— Approved the amendment to the smoking ordinance that would allow a cigar and bourbon bar
—Approved an ordinance governing drones and that they cannot be used for voyeurism and harassing others
—Approved municipal orders on street dedications at Market Place and Circle Street and White Oaks Properties
— Approved an amendment to a contract on engineering changes to Cardinal Drive. Prather said there will be easements that need to be purchased, primarily from the county or school system, to make the needed changes to route traffic at the high school.
Steve MCClain can be reached at smcclain@news-graphic.com.