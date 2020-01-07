The mountain of salt in storage at the Scott County Roads Department (SCRD) facility indicates someone may be expecting a lot of snow this winter.
The popular guide, Farmers Almanac, is calling for an above average amount of precipitation this winter, but not necessarily snow.
“Our extended forecast is calling for yet another freezing frigid and frosty winter for two thirds of the country,” reports editor Peter Geiger.
Georgetown Public Works Director Robert Bruin looks at the forecast from various sources but does most his planning on his experience from past years.
“Last year was a pretty light year, we only spread about 500-600 tons of salt,” said Bruin. “The year before we spread about 1,400 tons.”
According to the website rocksaltusa.com the average price per ton of salt is between $240 and $280. The department currently has about 1,800 tons of salt in storage.
The salt is delivered to Georgetown from Lexington where it is received from the Detroit Salt Company in Detroit Michigan. The salt mine has been in operation there for nearly 100 years and is located 1,200 feet beneath Detroit’s surface, spreading out more than 1,500 acres with over 100 miles of underground roads. The salt is loaded there onto train rail cars for delivery to Lexington and then on to Georgetown by truck.
The city usually has between 15-20 people on hand to help distribute the salt on city roads, with a fleet of 11 small trucks and four larger trucks, Bruin said.
The department occasionally responds to a police department observation, indicating black ice on a particular road. The city stores its salt in two locations, one on Jackson Street and the other at the SCRD facility where the city shares the space. In 2016 the county built the new facility which has allowed for a greater amount of salt storage.
Sharing the Georgetown facility is easy for SCRD director J.R. Brandenburg. He has been the director of SCRD for 16 years and has known and worked with Bruin for most of his life. The two work well together, helping out each other’s departments whenever necessary to make the roads as safe as possible.
He remembers a winter when the county spread 3,500 tons of salt, but that was an exceptional year. This winter Brandenburg has ordered salt based on averages over the past 5-6 years.
“Once the snow and ice starts coming, we can’t get the roads cleaned fast enough, but we are trying,” Brandenburg. “We start out at our facility near the new high school and work our way out from there. It takes our 16 trucks about five hours to cover all the county roads we’re responsible for,” said Brandenburg. “Sometimes we’ll have to drop the plow and cover a state road if they haven’t got to it yet. But the state has really gotten better over the past couple of years.”
Brandenburg appreciates the support his department gets from the fiscal court for personnel and maintenance requirements, he said.
“We used to be this sleepy little farming community but now we’re a 24 hour-a- day town, and all of our roads are a priority.”
Jackie Anders can be reached at janders@news-graphic.com.