Salaries for Georgetown’s elected officials automatically increase based upon cost of living computations by the State Finance and Administration Cabinet and as required by city ordinances passed in 2012 and 2013.
The increase is 2.3 percent, said Megan Miller, city director of human resources.
The mayor’s annual salary will increase to $77,624.97, up $1,723.64 from $75,901.33; city clerk’s annual salary will increase to $61,067.13, up $1,372.97 from $59,694.16; council member annual salaries will increase to $12,068.29, up $271.33 from $11,796.96.
Following his State of the City address to the Georgetown/Scott County Chamber of Commerce Monday, Mayor Tom Prather said he has designated a team to start researching solutions to some of the challenges revealed in the city’s report on city finances and services.
“Now that we have the data that identifies shortfalls, we can start considering solutions,’” said Prather. “We have a team that has been looking at the data to try to envision what the solutions would look like.” The mayor added that he hopes to have a report to the council in the upcoming council meetings.
Team members are Andrew Hartley, chief administrative officer, Megan Miller, director of human resources and Stacey Clark, finance director, the mayor said.
Clark presented a budget report including income from payroll taxes, property taxes collected to date, income from alcohol regulatory fees, and other sources of city income. Clark reported the numbers were “right on target” for this point in the year. There was a first reading for an ordinance to amend the current budget to reflect changes in expenditures and income for the city.
“Our city fiscal year runs from July through June,” the finance director said. “Our budget is based on an estimate so we look at the budget two or three times a year to see if we need to make any changes.”
Chase Azevedo, director of the Georgetown Municipal Water and Sewer Service, requested $25,298 to replace two pumps at the water treatment facility. Azevedo also thanked councilman Todd Stone and newly appointed water commissioner Lewis Wolfe for walking through the plant and learning about its requirements.
An ordinance annexing and rezoning the property at 185 Industry Road was approved by the council. The 17.35 acre property was rezoned from agriculture to industrial for 15.75 areas and commercial for the remaining acreage. The city is also salvaging two pieces of property: 214 North Court Street and a city plot on Frogtown Road where the new communications tower was built. Council member Karen Tingle-Sames inquired about the method in which the land would be sold.
“We are required to declare property, personal property or real property, as “surplus” under state law before disposing of it, said Devon Golden, city attorney. “We will be using a request for proposals (RFP). It is a form of bidding that asks for more information than simply the price being offered or accepted.”
City Engineer Eddie Hightower announced plans to widen Long Lick Pike near the Cardinal Drive intersection to alleviate traffic problems. The city will use a federal grant called the Congestion Mitigation and Air Quality Control (CMAC) fund for that project. Several telephone poles will need to be moved as well as water and sewer considerations, he said.
In other council action:
— Bryan Langlands was appointed to the city’s new ethics board. The board positions are unpaid, volunteer positions.
— Patsy Rich and Donald Sparks were appointed to the city housing authority board.
— Deacon Dallas Kelly requested a police escort on behalf of St John Catholic Church for their “Stations of the Cross” event scheduled for April 10.
— The Rev. Karen Booth, Rector at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church requested a road block for the 150th anniversary of the church celebration this summer.
— Council member Polly Singer-Eardley suggested the city consider paper recycling and installing a paper-only receptacle at the Scott County recycling center. “People just want to feel like they’re helping,” said Singer-Eardley. She also raised concerns about the level of littering in the city, especially in the vicinity of Pleasant Valley and Oxford roads.
Jackie Anders can be reached at janders@news-graphic.com.