All signs point to the Georgetown administration preparing a plan to increase revenue, i.e. taxes, is the near future, if not at Monday’s city council meeting.
For several weeks, various city committees have been meeting to review the data and options in order to meet authorized city staffing levels, especially for the police department which is currently four officers short. Mayor Tom Prather has asked for a full salary evaluation in an effort to slow down if not stop losing critical staff to neighboring communities due to better salaries and benefits. The number of those meetings increased this week.
In Kentucky, cities have limited options in order to increase revenue. There are two bills introduced in the current General Assembly session that would give cities more options such as a consumption sales tax and a revision of a restaurant tax, which currently is required to promote a community. Several versions of the restaurant tax bill, which would tax restaurant receipts but possibly exempt restaurants from the net profits tax, have been floated including one that gives tourism a quarter of the tax with the remaining to be used by the city for specific purposes.
Prather has said he is not considering either option now, “because they don’t exist,” at the moment. Prather has also warned of “sticker shock,” and that no matter what steps this council takes, it will not be the last as Georgetown continues to grow.
So, what are the city’s options?
Payroll tax
Most Kentucky cities rely heavily on payroll, or occupation taxes. That is where cities get the biggest bang for the buck. Georgetown has had a 1 percent payroll tax since 1976. There is no limit on how high a payroll tax a city with the population of Georgetown can levy, but state law states it cannot be excessive. The report released by the city showed its “peer” cities averaged 1.72 percent payroll tax, including Covington’s 2.45 percent. Nearby cities such as Nicholasville has a 1.5 percent payroll tax while Winchester and Richmond each have a 2 percent payroll tax.
A unique factor for Georgetown, however, is Scott County has the only “stacked” payroll levy. In other words, Georgetown and the Scott County Fiscal Court each levy a 1 percent payroll tax while the school system levies a .05 percent tax on anyone who lives and works in the county. So, Georgetown residents actually pay 2.5 percent in payroll taxes, divided among the city, county and schools. The legislation that allows this was passed years ago when Scott County was approaching 30,000 population at which time state law allowed city residents to receive a credit for the county taxes. Scott County was granted an exemption so it could continue to collect its full 1 percent.
The county cannot increase its payroll tax above 1 percent by state law.
Currently, the city collects about $15 million from its payroll tax.
Insurance premium tax
Georgetown has an insurance premium tax rate of 5 percent. This option is not likely if the mayor and council hope to benefit in the next budget cycle starting July 1. In order to get an insurance premium imposed by Jan. 1, 2021, it must be submitted by the end of March, 2020.
Georgetown’s annual revenue from its current insurance premium tax is about $2.9 million.
Net profits tax
During several presentations Prather has said this particular tax is “spiky,” which makes it difficult to budget. It is obviously based upon net profits of a local business. Another issue with this particular tax, according to the mayor, is many of the city’s largest corporations pay little or no tax through corporate deductions, leaving smaller businesses and corporations to carry much of the load.
Prather has suggested the city consider changing to a “gross receipts” tax, which he says is more stable and would be more fair to every business. This type of change would likely be met with resistance and would require lots of education. Again, if the mayor and council hope to include any revenue benefit in the next budget cycle, this tax likely not be the option to consider. Even so, the city has started an analysis of the net profits tax which should be made public within a year.
Georgetown’s annual revenue from the net profits tax is about $3.4 million.
Utility franchise fee
Georgetown levies franchise fees on water, electric and cable, but has never levied a franchise fee on gas, even though Columbia Gas has held a franchise in Georgetown for six years. There is no way of knowing what such a franchise fee would generate because Columbia Gas’ revenues are private, but the city collects about $1 million from its 1.75 percent franchise fee on Kentucky Utilities and other electrical co-ops.
Stormwater utility fee
Prather has talked about this since he first took office. There are areas in Georgetown that flood badly with heavy rains. A stormwater capital project has crippled several cities financially, so such a project cannot be taken lightly. The city has hired a consultant to determine if such a fee could be imposed legally.
9-1-1 surcharge
When telephone landlines began to disappear and replaced by cell phones, so did the revenue generated by a 9-1-1 fee attached to the landline phone bill. Although some landlines still exist, it is mostly businesses and the elderly.
Georgetown and Scott County’s dispatch 9-1-1 costs about $1.8 million to operate annually, which is divided evenly between the city and county. So, Georgetown’s share is roughly $900,00 of which the state contributes about $260,000.
Prather has suggested adding a $5 monthly fee to the Georgetown Municipal Water and Sewer bills, although discussions have ranged from $2 per month to $6 per month. The mayor has said a $5 fee for 9-1-1 would generate about $800,000 annually.
Some cities and counties attach such fees to property tax bills.
Property tax
Historically, the city has seldom authorized the statutorily authorized 4 percent increase without a recall vote, which over years has probably had the biggest negative impact the city’s revenue due to its compounding benefits. According to the city’s report, Georgetown’s property rate of $0.063 per $100 is the lowest among Kentucky 50 largest cities.
HB44 limits what the city can do with property taxes, so any changes here are not likely.
Special projects tax
State law does allow cities to levy a special ad valorem tax for special projects, but voters must approve it with a special referendum. The city has three capital projects Prather considers crucial including renovation of city hall, expanding Lexus Way and redesigning Old Oxford Road. The funding for these projects could be done with bond issues or somehow included in the budget when considering a tax increase.
The mayor has given every indication he hopes to have an increase in revenue in time to be included in the 2020-21 budget, which must be approved to be in effect July 1, 2020. Prather has expressed concerned about the police department’s staff shortage and on more than one occasion has said that doing nothing would be “dangerous.” He also indicated he feels as if he has the votes to get a tax increase passed with the current council, although he acknowledges such a request during an election year may be difficult.
No one but the mayor and his inter-circle know when or what he will eventually propose. The mayor’s plan may be presented this Monday or in a few weeks, but Prather’s actions suggest a sense of urgency because of the police department’s staff shortages, the upcoming budget and a possible change in the council makeup following the election in November. So it would seem such a plan from Prather is imminent.
