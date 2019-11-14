An ordinance creating a local Human Rights Commission took a step forward Monday with its first reading at a regular meeting of the Georgetown City Council.
The bill calls for creation of a five-member human rights commission to be appointed by the mayor. The commission will hear only complaints of discrimination based on sexual orientation gender identity and will continue the practice of forwarding complaints under all other protected classes to the Kentucky Commission on Human Rights. The commission would be convened only when necessary and members of the commission would not be paid.
Council members discussed the language of the amendment and the possible repercussions of someone filing a false complaint against an individual or business.
City Attorney Devon Golden described the language of the ordinance as being similar with other communities that have made the same effort toward equality. Council member Polly Singer-Eardley suggested that language might not work for the City of Georgetown.
“We can structure this ordinance any way we want, in a way that best serves our constituents,” said Singer-Eardley.
Council member Karen Tingle–Sames asked about the fines associated with the proposed ordinance and the manner in which the ordinance would be adjudicated. An order finding a violation under this ordinance would include a written letter to the business to cease and desist, a $100-$500 fine or both.
“This ordinance is too subjective and the burden of proof falls on the accused rather than the accuser,” said Tingle-Sames. “I think its ludicrous for a business owner to be denied their own freedom of religion and freedom of speech.”
In other action, the council:
— Rescheduled the second reading of the annexation ordinance regarding property at 1140 East Main Extended until the next council meeting.
— The municipal order regarding the police radio project was tabled until the next council meeting.
— Prather complimented the Georgetown Police Department’s plan that has kept the traffic on Cardinal Drive safe and reported the city has been working toward improvements in that area for five years. The mayor suggested the problem would be better handled through the city council versus the fiscal court.
— A parks and recreation request made by Robin Allen to surface a handicap playground at the Pavilion Park playground was approved.
— The council voted to place one of the city fire trucks into surplus status.
— The mayor and council members thanked veterans in the community for their service.
